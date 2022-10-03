Alex Friedmann settles with state over ‘iron man’ cell lawsuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Tennessee Department of Correction will have to pay nearly $50,000 in lawyer’s fees to settle a lawsuit filed by an infamous inmate.

Alex Friedmann, known for being convicted of sneaking weapons into the Downtown Detention Center, sued TDOC after being housed in what’s called an “Iron Man” cell at Riverbend maximum security prison.

Friedmann stated in a lawsuit that despite being charged with a non-violent crime, he was kept in conditions harsher than those on death row. He said he could not appeal to get into a lower security facility.

“While held in segregation, he experienced back pain from sleeping on the steel bench, which aggravated a prior herniated disc; deteriorated eyesight due to the poor lighting; and depression. The latter, in addition to regularly not receiving food items on the TDOC menu, resulted in a weight loss of 45 lbs. almost one third of his body weight,” a DRS law firm media release said. “No other prisoner has been held in an iron man cell longer than Mr. Friedmann, even those who have killed other inmates or staff members or tried to escape.

The state must now pay for Friedmann’s legal fees for the lawsuit, as well as charge its policy to allow inmates in the “Iron Man” cells the right to appeal their security status.

Friedmann was convicted in July for felony vandalism after dressing up like a construction worker to plant weapons inside the walls of the downtown detention center.

