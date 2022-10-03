4 apply for Davidson County judicial vacancy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Four people applied for the vacant circuit court vacancy in Davidson County that was created after the death of Philip Smith on Sept. 4.

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will consider these applicants for 20th Judicial District Circuit Court Judge when it holds a public hearing later this month.

The applicants are:

Tusca R.S. Alexis

Audrey Lee Anderson

Stanley A. Kweller

Stephanie J. Williams

Click to view the applicant’s applications.

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 9 a.m. to interview the candidates. The hearing will be held in Senate Room I located at the Cordell Hull Building, 425 Rep. John Lewis Way N., Nashville. Any member of the public may attend the hearing to express, orally or in writing, objections concerning applicant(s) for the vacancy.

The Commission is expected to vote immediately following the interviews and forward three names to Gov. Bill Lee for his consideration.

