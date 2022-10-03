3 injured after tour bus overturns on I-40 West

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a bus crash that resulted in injuries near the Wilson-Davidson County line on Sunday morning.

The accident occurred before 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 40 West near the county line.

According to the preliminary report, the 2009 Prevost AA tour bus was traveling west on I-40 and went off the roadway on the right and turned over on its left side.

James Hudson, 59, of Gallatin, was injured in the crash. Troopers said he was wearing a seat belt.

Tanner Gallagher, 32, of Nashville, and Michael Hardy, 32, of Nashville, passengers on the bus, were injured in the crash. Noah Brown, 36, of Nashville, was not injured. Michael Hardy is better known as HARDY.

The bus was returning from a show in East Tennessee when the accident occurred.

The shoulder of the interstate remained blocked until nearly 9 a.m. during the investigation.

