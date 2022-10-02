Voting open for Bordeaux-North Nashville Participatory Budgeting process

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper encouraged eligible Bordeaux-North Nashville residents to vote for the community’s Participatory Budgeting Election throughout the month of October.

Participatory budgeting is a chance for communities to decide together how government money is spent in their neighborhoods.

“Making Nashville a city that works for everyone starts with our neighborhoods,” Cooper said in a news release. “This year’s ballot offers strong investment opportunities in the Bordeaux and North Nashville areas. I’m grateful to the residents who brought these ideas forward and know that the improvements that ultimately are funded will be even more meaningful to the community because of this innovative process.”

Projects for the 2022 cycle are focused on community beautification and revitalization along with parks, safety, and transit improvements. Residents 14 and older may either vote online, by mail or in person at the Nashville Public Library Bordeaux Branch and Hadley Park Branch Library.

This year’s Budget Delegates will hold a Vote Expo on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 3-5 p.m. to allow residents living within the Bordeaux-North Nashville participatory budgeting region a chance to learn more about the process and vote for the 2022 ballot items.

Election results will be announced by Dec. 31.

Click for information on the process and to view the 25 selected ballot items.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.