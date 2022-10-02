VIDEO: Four people robbed at gunpoint leaves East Nashville neighborhood on edge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Video captured a group of people in an East Nashville neighborhood getting robbed at gunpoint.

The robbery happened on Ordway Place around 1 a.m. Some neighbors told WSMV they were terrified to be woken up by gunshots, while others heard of what happened through a neighbor’s surveillance video posted online.

“This video is circulating of this information and I’m just finding out that it was literally right here,” said MaryBeth Chau.

In the video, a group of people was walking along Ordway Place when a car pulled up in front of them and two people jumped out.

The group dropped to their knees and threw what looked like wallets on the ground. The two people who got out of the car grabbed the wallets and seconds later they sped off firing a shot into the air.

Chau and her husband were just feet away sleeping when the four people were robbed.

“They jumped out of their car and a few people shot off a few gunshots,” said Chau. “It’s definitely a bit shocking for that to happen in the middle of the night in this area.”

Chau and her husband had just moved into the area days ago.

“Am I going to be safe here?” Chau asked.

After the robbery, a new fear has left Chau and other neighbors on edge.

“Our office is actually right down the road, so we’ll be walking back and forth in that exact path quite often,” said Chau.

While she is worried, Chau said she is praying this is an isolated incident and that it isn’t something that will likely happen again.

“Because something like this you can’t really stop, I think it was an opportunity,” said Chau.

While police investigate, neighbors said they will be looking for more ways to stay safe.

