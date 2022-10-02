Titans’ Byard honored with jersey retirement at MTSU

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Titans safety Kevin Byard is one of the best to ever suit up in the two-toned blue. He’s also one of the best to ever wear another shade of blue.

It was a big moment for Byard in Murfreesboro on Friday night as his alma mater MTSU honored him as one of the best to ever put on a Blue Raiders jersey.

The university officially retired his No. 20 on Friday night. Byard becomes just the second player in program history to have his number retired.

Byard is the school’s all-time leader in interceptions with 19 and sits sixth all time in tackles with 312.

“I just want to be the best player I can be and make an imprint on the community and obviously the team as well and it’s turned out great. I want to say it’s sunk in, but it’s still like to be the second player in school history to get his jersey retired. I’m still in the league. It’s not like I’m an old guy or something like that. It’s pretty surreal, appreciative, humbled, honored,” Byard said earlier in the week prior to the ceremony Friday night.

Byard was named a permanent team captain during his time at MTSU, which is not a surprise. He’s a guy that represents Middle Tennessee with such class. He was a leader at MTSU and continues to be a leader – and captain – for the Tennessee Titans.

