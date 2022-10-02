Spring Hill Powerball player wins $100,000


powerball
powerball
By Chuck Morris
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket in Spring Hill won $100,000 in Saturday night’s drawing, the Tennessee Lottery announced Sunday morning.

The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000. Since the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 2, the prize was doubled to $100,000.

The winning ticket was sold at Publix, located at 4935 Main St.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Byard's jersey retired at MTSU
Titans’ Byard honored with jersey retirement at MTSU
WSMV Mayor John Cooper
Voting open for Bordeaux-North Nashville Participatory Budgeting process
Bus overturned on I-40 West
Injuries reported after bus overturned on I-40 West
Body found in downtown Nashville
Body found in street in downtown Nashville