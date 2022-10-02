Spring Hill Powerball player wins $100,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket in Spring Hill won $100,000 in Saturday night’s drawing, the Tennessee Lottery announced Sunday morning.

The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000. Since the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 2, the prize was doubled to $100,000.

The winning ticket was sold at Publix, located at 4935 Main St.

