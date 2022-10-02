Musician HARDY recovers after tour bus accident

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music singer and songwriter HARDY and their tour bus was involved in an accident on their home from Bristol.

HARDY said four, including himself, were on the bus and were all treated for “significant injuries.”

“Our friend and bus driver needs your prayers as he is still in the hospital,” said HARDY. “His family is with him while he is being treated and we’re all pulling and praying for him.”

HARDY was released from the hospital but he was told by doctors that he will need to recover for the next few weeks which may cost a couple of shows.

“My team and I will keep the fans updated on that as I rest in the coming days,” said HARDY. “Please keep our road family in your prayers and I promise to keep you updated in the days to follow. God bless our medics and local and state officials for their quick response and incredible service.”

In response to HARDY’s Facebook post, another musician Matt Farris responded by saying the following:

“Prayers are with your team. Let me know if you need a bus when you’re back on the road you can always take mine.”

