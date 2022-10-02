Injuries reported after bus overturned on I-40 West
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash of a bus that resulted in injuries near the Wilson-Davidson County line on Sunday morning.
The accident occurred before 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 40 West near the county line.
The shoulder of the interstate remained blocked until nearly 9 a.m. during the investigation.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.