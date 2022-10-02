First Alert Forecast: More Sunshine to Start the Week

The weather this weekend has been amazing! With skies staying clear overnight, expect temperatures to fall back into the lower 50s leaving us with a nice fall-feel to start the next work week. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be back in the middle to upper 70s for highs and plenty of sunshine can be expected.

Warmer temperatures will make their return for the middle of the week as winds shift from out of the south ahead of a cold front. This will likely be a “dry front,” meaning that there’s not a lot of moisture to work week and our rain chance does not look impressive at all. We could certainly use some rain here in the mid-state after only having 7 days with measurable rain last month. Watering of lawns and plans will likely be needed this week.

After the front passes, expect temperatures to drop again. By next weekend, we could have highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Enjoy this beautiful week!

