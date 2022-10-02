Families displaced after fire at townhome in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Sunday afternoon around 2:40 p.m., the Nashville Fire Department responded to a two-story townhome with smoke and flames.

Officials were able to get the fire out at the townhouse in the 5100 block of Hickory Hollow Pkwy.

There were no injuries to the civilians, however, one firefighter was taken from the scene with minor injuries.

All of the occupants of the building will be displaced due to the power being cut off. NFD said the building had five units.

