14 domestic violence victims remembered at 18th annual Meet Us at the Bridge event
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday, the Metro Nashville Police Department gathered with the community to remember 14 domestic violence victims at their 18th annual Meet Us at the Bridge event.
Family members of the victims attended and talked about their loved ones.
In a video, MNPD said that in 2021, more that half of the simple assaults in Nashville involved domestic violence.
The majority of those victims were between 18 to 36 years old.
So far in 2022 more than 500 victims and 300 children were provided safe shelter. MNPD said that nearly 1,700 children have witnesses domestic violence altercations in 2022.
In addition, on Saturday morning, Captain Pete Dusche, the head of the Family Intervention Division, received the outstanding law enforcement leadership award from the Nashville Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
The presentation of Dusche’s award took place during the Meet Us at the Bridge event.
