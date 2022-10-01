Two children from Van Buren County found safe in Nashville

SPENCER, Tenn. (WSMV) -TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert late Friday night for 9-year-old Navaeh Ford and 12-year-old Cyrus Clark.

As of Saturday, around 6:30 p.m., Navaeh and Clark were found safe in Nashville.

The two children were taken by their non-custodial mother and Keenan Ford, Navaeh’s non-custodial father in Spencer, Tennessee.

Keenan will face a charge of custodial interference in connection to the case and is in custody.

UPDATE: Navaeh Ford and Cyrus Clark, who were subjects of an Endangered Child Alert issued last night, have been found safe in Nashville.



Keenan Ford, facing a charge of Custodial Interference in connection to this case, is in custody.



Thanks for helping us to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/5YqfjhV7eD — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 1, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.