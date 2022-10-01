Touchdown Friday Night: Week 7
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High School football teams kicked off Week Seven of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed eight exciting games Friday night.
Here’s a breakdown of the final scores:
UTSA won against MTSU with a final score of 45-30.
MBA crushed Pope John Paul II with a final score of 35-0.
Ensworth crushed Antioch with a score of 55-21.
Smyrna lost to Cane Ridge with a final score of 35-14.
Overton won the game against McGavock with a final score of 33-22.
Brentwood won against Independence in a close game that ended with a score of 24-23.
Oakland won big against Blackman with a final score of 53-18.
FRA won against CPA in a close game with a final score of 39-38.
For final scores on other games this week, visit our online scoreboard.
