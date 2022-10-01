Touchdown Friday Night: Week 7

By Carmyn Gutierrez, Chris Harris and Niki Lattarulo
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High School football teams kicked off Week Seven of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed eight exciting games Friday night.

Here’s a breakdown of the final scores:

UTSA won against MTSU with a final score of 45-30.

MBA crushed Pope John Paul II with a final score of 35-0.

Ensworth crushed Antioch with a score of 55-21.

Smyrna lost to Cane Ridge with a final score of 35-14.

Overton won the game against McGavock with a final score of 33-22.

Brentwood won against Independence in a close game that ended with a score of 24-23.

Oakland won big against Blackman with a final score of 53-18.

FRA won against CPA in a close game with a final score of 39-38.

For final scores on other games this week, visit our online scoreboard.

