TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for two children in Van Buren County

SPENCER, Tenn. (WSMV) -TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert late Friday night for 9-year-old Navaeh Ford and 12-year-old Cyrus Clark.

The two children were last known to be in the custody of their non-custodial mother and Keenan Ford, Navaeh’s non-custodial father. They were last seen in Spencer, Tennessee.

Nevaeh is 4 feet 5 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes and she weighs 62 pounds.

Cyrus is 4 feet 10 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes and he weighs 88 pounds.

Navaeh’s non-custodial father, Keenan Ford, is described as a 31-year-old white male who is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. Ford has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing glasses.

A warrant for Felony Custodial Interference has been issued for Keenan Ford. He is believed to be driving a 2012 silver Chrysler 200 with Tennessee registration 63AD25.

If you have seen Navaeh, Cyrus, Keenan Ford or the vehicle, please call the Spencer Police Department at 931-946-4000 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

