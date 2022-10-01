Several businesses evacuated after severed gas line

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters evacuated several businesses after a construction worker severed a gas line in the parking lot of Champy’s restaurant at 1290 NW Broad St.

On Saturday, around 10:35 a.m. MFRD monitored several restaurant employees and called Rutherford County EMS.

All of the patients were released from the scene.

TN Golf Station was temporarily evacuated due to gas levels found inside. MFRD ventilated the building after ATMOS Gas shut the gas line off.

The businesses are back open.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.