Several businesses evacuated after severed gas line


Murfreesboro gas line
Murfreesboro gas line(Courtesy of Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters evacuated several businesses after a construction worker severed a gas line in the parking lot of Champy’s restaurant at 1290 NW Broad St.

On Saturday, around 10:35 a.m. MFRD monitored several restaurant employees and called Rutherford County EMS.

All of the patients were released from the scene.

TN Golf Station was temporarily evacuated due to gas levels found inside. MFRD ventilated the building after ATMOS Gas shut the gas line off.

The businesses are back open.

