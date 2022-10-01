Officer hit, passenger injured during routine traffic stop in White House

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A White House Police Officer has been released from the hospital following an accident that occurred while he was en route to assist a fellow officer with a traffic stop, according to Smokey Barn News.

White House Police Chief Pat Brady told SBN that the incident occurred when an officer attempted a traffic stop of a pickup truck in front of Heritage High School just before 9 a.m. Friday morning.

According to Chief Brady, the pickup turned north onto Cross Plains Road and allegedly accelerated after the officer activated his lights. At that same moment, a passenger of the pickup opened the door and jumped out of the moving vehicle falling onto the pavement.

Robertson County EMS told SBN he was injured and transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The officer stopped to render first aid to the passenger and another officer was called to assist.

The second officer was traveling west down the hill on Highway 76 towards Union Road where three vehicles were stopped in the roadway to allow the officer to pass. According to Chief Brady, one of the vehicles reportedly pulled in front of the officer in an attempt to get out of the way.

The second officer collided with the vehicle.

The officer was injured and was transported to an area hospital but was later released. The driver of the vehicle was not injured, officials told SBN.

The driver of the pickup, who initially escaped police in the chaos, was quickly identified by police, and the pickup truck was recovered a short distance away.

The passenger who leaped from the moving pickup is currently not facing any charges and is cooperating with the police.

According to Chief Brady, it will be up to the DA to decide if the driver will face additional charges relating to the crash of the officer en route.

“We’re very grateful that the driver of the van and the officer were not seriously injured,” Chief Brady told Smokey Barn News. “What this gentleman did by fleeing from police was put innocent civilians and the police in danger.”

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into the crash.

