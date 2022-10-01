Five people arrested on illegal drug-related charges


drugs
drugs(WCAX)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshal Service arrested five people Wednesday on illegal drug charges.

Officials said the PCSO drug division began their investigations weeks ago regarding the individuals allegedly selling and distributing drugs around Putnam County. The drugs included methamphetamine, LSD, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and various other pain medication.

Additionally, authorities said the individuals have past criminal histories with similar drug charges and reside in Putnam and surrounding counties. The following is a list of those charged:

- Cathy D. Dillon, 64, is charged with two counts of Selling and Delivery of Schedule II Drugs. Her bond is set at $40,000.

- April Roehm, 43, is charged with two counts of Sell, Delivery, and Possession of Schedule II drugs. Her bond is set at $80,000.

- Bill Stacy, 40, is charged with two counts of Sell, Delivery, and Possession of Schedule II drugs. No bond.

- Derek Rottman, 52, is charged with Sell, Delivery, and Possession of Schedule II drugs. No Bond

- Jessica Montgomery, 28, is charged with two counts of Manufacturing, Sell, Delivery, and Possession of Schedule II Drugs and two felony counts of Possession of a firearm. Her bond is set at $110,000.

“I am very pleased with the relationship between the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshal Service. The services that the United States Marshal Service provides is a huge help in finding and arresting these individuals who are wanted for dangerous crimes,” said Sheriff Eddie Farris.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

AAP issues new guidance for head lice in schools
Friday evening news update
Friday evening news update
No construction yet no Antioch police precinct
Community leaders demand answers on Antioch police precinct construction status
Judge: Alderman must step down from council
Judge: Alderman must step down from council