Five people arrested on illegal drug-related charges

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshal Service arrested five people Wednesday on illegal drug charges.

Officials said the PCSO drug division began their investigations weeks ago regarding the individuals allegedly selling and distributing drugs around Putnam County. The drugs included methamphetamine, LSD, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and various other pain medication.

Additionally, authorities said the individuals have past criminal histories with similar drug charges and reside in Putnam and surrounding counties. The following is a list of those charged:

- Cathy D. Dillon, 64, is charged with two counts of Selling and Delivery of Schedule II Drugs. Her bond is set at $40,000.

- April Roehm, 43, is charged with two counts of Sell, Delivery, and Possession of Schedule II drugs. Her bond is set at $80,000.

- Bill Stacy, 40, is charged with two counts of Sell, Delivery, and Possession of Schedule II drugs. No bond.

- Derek Rottman, 52, is charged with Sell, Delivery, and Possession of Schedule II drugs. No Bond

- Jessica Montgomery, 28, is charged with two counts of Manufacturing, Sell, Delivery, and Possession of Schedule II Drugs and two felony counts of Possession of a firearm. Her bond is set at $110,000.

“I am very pleased with the relationship between the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshal Service. The services that the United States Marshal Service provides is a huge help in finding and arresting these individuals who are wanted for dangerous crimes,” said Sheriff Eddie Farris.

