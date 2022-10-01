First Alert Forecast: Sunny Skies & Fall Temperatures Continue

Under sunny skies, most folks will wake up to temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s on Sunday. It will certainly be another nice day here in the Mid-State with abundant sunshine during the afternoon, and highs will make it into the middle and upper 70s. It will be a little breezy, however, with some wind gusts in the afternoon around 20 mph.

Count on more sunshine for most of next week. We need rain, but conditions will stay dry again this week with high pressure in control. Folks may even find themselves having to water their lawns due to how dry it’s been recently. By the middle of the week, high temperatures will warm back closer to average in the lower to middle half of the 80s.

A cold front that moves through late in the day on Thursday will knock those temperatures back down into the lower half of the 70s by next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.