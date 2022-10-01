First Alert Forecast: Fabulous Fall Weather to Continue

What’s left of Post-Tropical Storm Ian will stay far east of Middle Tennessee, leaving the Mid State with sunny, breezy and mild weather this weekend.

Temperatures both today and Sunday will be seasonable in the upper 70s with a bright, sunny sky. It will be a little breezy both days with a NE wind around 10-15 MPH. Lows will fall to around 50 degrees overnight.

Count on more of the same for most of next week. Dry, sunny weather with temperatures climbing slightly Tuesday through Thursday into the low 80s.

Then, Thursday afternoon and evening a cold front will sweep through the Mid State ushering in even cooler weather for the end of next week and at least the start of next weekend.

Our weather has been dry in Middle Tennessee for quite some time. With no measurable rain in sight, those who need water for lawns, gardens, and flowers will have to get out the sprinklers or watering cans for a little while longer.

