Woman released from jail 3 years after fatal crash involving Metro officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Jayona Brown, the woman convicted of killing Metro Nashville Police Officer John Anderson in 2019, was released from prison this week.

On July 4, 2019, police said a Ford Fusion driven by 17-year-old Jayona Brown was traveling south on Interstate Drive after fleeing a possible traffic stop on MainStreet and crashed into Anderson’s patrol car at the intersection at Woodland Street.

Anderson’s patrol car slammed into a light pole at the intersection and caught fire. He died at the scene. Police said at the time of the crash that the traffic signals at the intersection were in flash mode. The lights flashed red on Interstate Drive and yellow on Woodland Street. As a result, cars traveling on Woodland Street would have the right of way.

Anderson, 28, who had been assigned to Central Precinct since joining the force more than four years ago, died in the crash just after 3 a.m. Police said Anderson was en route to assist another officer with a pedestrian walking along Interstate 24 when the accident occurred.

Brown was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical center and was treated and released. After her release, she was taken into custody by police and charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness, felony evading arrest, aggravated assault by recklessness, driving on a suspended license, and juvenile curfew violation.

Investigators interviewed by attorneys spoke about Officer Anderson’s speeding the night of the crash. Data from the crash shows Officer Anderson was traveling 85 mph on the Woodland Street Bridge. At the time of the impact was still going 71 mph. According to the Metro Nashville Police Manual, Anderson should have traveled no more than 10 miles per hour above the posted speed limit.

The State argued the Metro policy is not law. Attorneys argued it was Brown’s actions that led to Anderson’s death.

In 2020, Brown was sentenced to six years for Count 1, four years for Count 2, and two years for Count 3. Counts 2 and 3 will run consecutive to each other and toCount 1. Upon release, Counts 2 and 3 are to be served as suspended sentences on probation.

In a letter Brown wrote that she read during her trial, she asked for forgiveness from the Anderson family and apologized for the accident that killed Officer Anderson. She stated she was getting the help she needed and seeing mentors. She told the family she takes responsibility for the part she played but said she did not have intentions to hurt anyone.

