Victims try to salvage what’s left after South Nashville apartment fire

NASHVILLE, Tn. (WSMV) - Some of the victims of a fast-moving fire Thursday night were back at the scene Friday, trying to save anything that wasn’t damaged.

The fire, which spread so quickly it caused firefighters to call extra crews, wiped out the third floor of an apartment building in the 400 block of Elysian Fields Road.

Darlene Mouzon lived on that floor. She says her fiancé saw the fire coming from a neighboring apartment and yelled at her and her son to get out.

“I just started screaming and screaming for him, and he jumped in my arms and we ran out,” Mouzon said. “I didn’t have shoes, nothing, no blankets, anything.”

Firefighters say everyone in the building was able to make it out alive.

Mouzon went back later trying to salvage what she could. Her biggest worry was her photos of family from over the years.

“I broke down last night when I didn’t know if my photos,” Mouzon said, her voice breaking. “Because it has all my kids, my oldest son is like 22. And you know, baby pictures before social media, we had the camera, and you develop photos. And my grandma just passed away. I have all those memories, all my cousins, so that was the most important thing for me besides getting out.”

Mouzon says, thankfully, she was able to find her photos, which made it out of the fire unscathed.

Firefighters were back at the scene to investigate Friday and a cause of the fire hasn’t been released.

“Everything just kind of happened in minutes,” Mouzon said. “I went over to a neighbors house, and we all got out so that was great and we’re safe.”

