TDOT worker hit, killed on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has confirmed that an on-duty TDOT worker was hit by a vehicle on I-55 near the I-240 intersection while inspecting the bridge.

Police say the worker did not survive. The driver stayed at the scene.

The incident happened near 12:45 p.m. Friday in the northbound lanes.

Traffic is backed up in the area as crews investigate. Avoid the area if possible.

