Supporters of MoSH drag show plan march in solidarity after cancellation

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just one week after a community event was shut down due to protesters, supporters of the event are coming together in solidarity.

The Memphis Museum of Science and History’s “family-friendly drag show” was canceled last Friday.

The event was supposed to be a normal Friday night for many families who planned to attend the drag show. Instead, families were met with members of the Proud Boys and other protestors holding signs, one man even had a bullhorn, all outraged that the event was happening.

MoSH opens up about cancelation of drag show

This took place outside the Pink Palace Museum where the drag show was supposed to start at 7 p.m.

The show was canceled just moments before showtime.

The people protesting the event said it wasn’t “family-friendly,” while supporters of the event say it was.

The executive director of MoSH says he believes in free speech and protesting, but it needs to be done in a civil way. Adding when you come to a family event to protest and you’re armed, it’s not civil.

Memphis police officers were also at this event, though no one was arrested.

Mosh drag show canceled by protest

Friday at 5:30 p.m., a group called Trans Love is hosting a march in response to the events that took place at MoSH just one week ago.

Protestors will walk from Madison and Cooper to the rainbow crosswalk on Cooper-Young.

Organizers say this event will also recognize those in Jackson, Tennessee, just an hour away from Memphis, who have also been bullied due to their sexual orientation.

