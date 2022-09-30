Smith County woman jailed and charged with aggravated assault

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation(TBI)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Smith County woman on an aggravated assault charge.

On Sept. 29th, at the request of 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI special agents joined officers with the Carthage Police Department in investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence in the 700 block of Jefferson Avenue.

During the course of the investigation, agents developed information indicating that when the victim came to the home to retrieve items, homeowner Sharon Camp confronted her and a fight between the two ensued. The investigation revealed that at some point during the fight, Camp fired a firearm, injuring the victim.

On Thursday, Sharon Camp, 60, was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated domestic assault.

She was booked into the Smith County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV Rodz Auto
Armed man threatens auto shop in Madison
WSMV Rodz Auto
Man attempts to sell tools to auto shop, threatens shop with gun when refused
Crash scene in Franklin on Friday.
1 critically injured in Franklin crash
WSMV Thomas Dillard
Sumner Co. judge rules alderman must vacate city post