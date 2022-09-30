NFD battles multiple fires Thursday, residents displaced

By Mary Alice Royse and Danielle Jackson
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department crews extinguished an apartment fire Wednesday night at an apartment complex near the Nashville Zoo.

NFD officials said the crews responded to a fire at the 400 block of Elysian Fields Road. Officials said since the fire was so big, they upgraded the response to a two-alarm fire, meaning more crews were sent to the scene.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

No injuries have been reported and the Nashville Red Cross was on hand to assist the residents.

West Nashville home destroyed by early morning fire

NFD crews had to battle another fire on Thursday, this one in West Nashville at a home on Mercomatic Court in the early morning hours.

