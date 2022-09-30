Man attempts to sell tools to auto shop, threatens shop with gun when refused

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested an armed man for threatening an auto shop after they refused to purchase his tools on Thursday.

According to the arrest affidavit, 38-year-old Olen Blaylock entered the garage at Rodz Auto on Gallatin Pike just after 11 a.m. on Thursday and attempted to sell the shop some power tools. The employees told police that Blaylock became irate when they refused his offer.

The affidavit states that Blaylock pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at two employees, waving it around as they repeatedly asked him to leave. Blaylock left the shop and travelled north on Gallatin Pike on foot before officers tracked him down in the parking lot of the Madison Church of Christ.

Officers found several knifes on Blaylock as well as drug parapheralia and a prescription pill in the bag he was carrying. A silver and black Smith & Wesson handgun was located on the ground in the parking lot.

Blaylock was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and drug possession. Police records revealed previous felony convictions from 2008 and 2012, as well. He remains in custody on $76,000 bond.

