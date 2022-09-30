Lockdown lifted at MLK Jr. Magnet High School


Metro Nashville Public Schools Logo
Metro Nashville Public Schools Logo(Metro Schools)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A lockdown has been lifted at Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet High School after a disturbance at the school Friday morning.

Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted said in an email the school was placed on lockdown in order to locate a student experiencing behavioral issues.

“The student is in administration custody and the parents of the student have been notified,” Braisted said. “All students are safe and secure and the lockdown has been lifted.”

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Refunds to Walker Stalker Fan Fest
Tennessee Attorney General’s office refunds consumers after canceled Fan Fest events
wsmv news update
Friday morning News Update
WSMV shooting scene
Three teenagers shot, one dies, in Antioch
Free car seat check-up event in Franklin
Franklin Fire teams up to host free car seat check-up event