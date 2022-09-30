Lockdown lifted at MLK Jr. Magnet High School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A lockdown has been lifted at Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet High School after a disturbance at the school Friday morning.

Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted said in an email the school was placed on lockdown in order to locate a student experiencing behavioral issues.

“The student is in administration custody and the parents of the student have been notified,” Braisted said. “All students are safe and secure and the lockdown has been lifted.”

No further information has been released.

