Franklin Fire teams up to host free car seat check-up event

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin Fire Department has teamed up with High Hopes Development Center to offer a free car seat check-up event on Sept. 30th.

The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 301 High Hopes Court.

Several technicians will be on-site to perform car seat checks on a first come, first served basis. Technicians with advanced certifications will be available to check the seats of children who have special needs or who use adaptive car seats.

If you cannot make it to the event, visit the City of Franklin’s website to learn how to schedule an appointment with a Franklin Firefighter or Franklin Police Officer. You’ll also find links to several instructional videos, including how to install a rear-facing infant car seat and how to install a convertible car seat.

