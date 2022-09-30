First Alert Forecast: Slightly Warmer with Plenty of Breezy Sunshine

Not quite as chilly as we’re stepping out the door on this Friday morning, but it’s still not a bad idea to start off the day with a light jacket.

It will be a warmer afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, and perhaps even a push near 80 in one or two spots. Plenty of sunshine to go around this afternoon and still a good breeze at times.

We’re continuing to keep an eye on the status of Hurricane Ian and its potential remnants for this weekend. The good news is that we’re expecting the majority of the rain to stay well to our east Saturday and Sunday, though a very isolated shower cannot be ruled out east of I-65. Most of the weekend will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine along with temperatures in the mid 70s.

Monday looks mostly sunny and mild with temperatures in the upper 70s.

We’ll be back around 80 Tuesday through Thursday as the dry weather continues and the sunshine sticks around.

