First Alert Forecast: Gorgeous fall weekend on tap

Another beautiful day with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s under a sunny sky. It will be breezy at times today with some wind gusts kicking up to around 20 MPH. Overnight lows fall to around 50 degrees.

We’re continuing to keep an eye on the status of Hurricane Ian and its potential remnants for this weekend. The good news is that we’re expecting the majority of the rain to stay well to our east Saturday and Sunday, though a very isolated shower cannot be ruled out east of I-65, mainly in the Cumberland Plateau. Most of the weekend will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine along with temperatures in the mid 70s with a bit of a strong breeze.

Monday looks mostly sunny and mild with temperatures in the upper 70s.

We’ll be back around 80 Tuesday through Thursday as the dry weather continues and the sunshine sticks around.

