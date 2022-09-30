Cuban man sentenced after installing credit card skimmers at East Tennessee businesses, report says

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man from Cuba was sentenced Thursday for his role in identity theft involving credit card skimmers placed at East Tennessee businesses, a release from the Department of Justice states.

Credit card skimmers are devices placed on checkout pads that steal and store personal information, such as credit card numbers, which can then be cloned onto existing cards for later use.

According to the release, Yanier Tellez, 32, of Tampa, Florida, travelled with Lazaro Quintana Martinez, 26, of Tampa, in 2017 to East Tennessee and placed skimmers in stores like Walgreens, CVS and Kroger. After returning to Florida, Tellez was reportedly stopped and police found thumb drives containing more than 300 account numbers and customer information. Additionally, the release said Tellez had a fake gift card in his wallet with stolen information on it.

Tellez was sentenced to 70 months in prison after pleasing guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. He was also ordered to pay $39,899.97 in restitution.

