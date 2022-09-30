Crews fight Nashville apartment complex fire


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department crews are working to extinguish a large fire.

NFD officials said the crews responded to a fire at 420 Elysian Fields Road. Officials said since the fire was so big, they upgraded the response to a two-alarm fire, meaning more crews were sent to the scene.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

