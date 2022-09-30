Crews fight Nashville apartment complex fire
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department crews are working to extinguish a large fire.
NFD officials said the crews responded to a fire at 420 Elysian Fields Road. Officials said since the fire was so big, they upgraded the response to a two-alarm fire, meaning more crews were sent to the scene.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.