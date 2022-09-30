Crashed car recovered in Pulaski tied to missing person investigation


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police asked the public for assistance in locating a wanted man who disappeared Thursday.

MPD said they are looking for 27-year-old Davis Manning, who was last seen at his mother’s home on Thursday. Police said Manning took his mother’s car, which was later recovered abandoned and crashed in Pulaski.

Two outstanding warrants are on file at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office for Manning’s arrest. However, MPD did not specify what those warrants are.

Manning is described as being five foot eleven inches and weighing 150 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Manning’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Doug Arrington with the MPD Criminal Investigations Division at 629-201-5522.

