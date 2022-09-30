Affidavit: Man shoots stepfather after ‘flipping out’


By Mary Alice Royse
Sep. 30, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is recovering after being shot by his stepson twice on Thursday.

According to an affidavit obtained by WSMV4, 29-year-old Timothy Slaughter and his stepfather were in a car behind their home when the incident happened. The victim told police that Slaughter had “flipped out” and shot him with a firearm in his lower abdomen.

After being shot, Slaughter’s stepfather went to get help from a neighbor, who contacted police and medical personnel.

Police noted two spent shell casings in the gravel area next to the car’s passenger side door where the shooting happened.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Slaughter was charged with Aggravated assault and was booked into the Davidson County Jail with a bond of $15,000.

