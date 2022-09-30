53rd annual Nashville Film Festival underway


WSMV's Terry Bulger gives you a sneak peak at the Nashville Film Festival.
By Terry Bulger
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The 53rd annual Nashville Film Festival began Friday, showcasing more than 150 Movie films showing up on Theater Screens around Nashville this weekend.

It’s Music City, so let’s start with the Music; expect films featuring Country’s Tanya Tucker, Dolly, and singer-songwriter John Prine.

Russian-born and Los Angeles-based Olia Zimarova puts this Fest on her yearly must-do list. “Right now, there is much more variety than you’ve seen before,” she told WSMV4. “It’s just entertaining and inviting.”

The films can be found all over Nashville and in Franklin, easily located by you on the Nashville Film Fest Website till October 3rd.

Qualifying for a spot is an International Honor....plenty of good movies don’t make it this far.

