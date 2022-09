NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is critically injured after a crash in Franklin Friday.

Officials said the crash happened at Hillsboro Road and South Berrys Chapel Road. The injured person was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Traffic alert: Hillsboro Road & South Berry's Chapel is open after a vehicle crash, but northbound traffic is being diverted eastbound on Berry's Chapel for at least 90 mins. Crews from @TNHighwayPatrol, @Williamson_Fire and @WCSO_Sheriff on scene. One critical patient to Vandy. pic.twitter.com/eQkmHv2TSP — Williamson County Emergency Management Agency (@WCTNEMA) September 30, 2022

The roadway is now back open. The person injured has not been identified.

