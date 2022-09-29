Woman dies in Hendersonville house fire

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Hendersonville Fire Department is investigating a house fire the claimed the life of a woman on Wednesday afternoon.

According to HFD, a home in the 200 block of Harbor Drive caught fire and crews responded around 2 p.m. A man and woman were home during the fire. HFD confirmed the man survived the fire, but the woman died.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

