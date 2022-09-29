West Nashville home destroyed by early morning fire

Nashville Fire crews arrived to find the home covered in flames early Thursday morning.
By Justina Latimer and Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:24 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A West Nashville home is a total loss after a fire on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred on the 6000 block of Mercomatic Court. According to the Nashville Fire Department, no one was hurt and the home was not occupied at the time of the fire.

“It looks like it was a lot worse than what is sounded for sure,” neighbor Nick Holton said.

Holton said he noticed lights after 4 a.m., but things were quite at that time. When neighbors came outside that morning, they were surprised to see what unfolded.

“Just to see you could lose all of your possession that quickly. It’s scary,” neighbor Eric Toepfer said.

WSMV4 spoke to the homeowner, who did not want to be identified. He said he had been living in the home for more than 50 years and is still in shock.

“I hate it for him. I feel bad,” Holton said. “Hopefully he has something to fall back on.”

The Nashville Fire Department is unsure of the cause of the fire.

