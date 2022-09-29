WeGo says the wait is more than 3 years for new ADA vans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WeGo Public Transit said it could be three to five more years before it gets new buses that serve riders with disabilities because of supply chain issues.

WeGo officials said it ordered 25 new ADA vans in 2021 and are still waiting for them to arrive.

Transit advocates said the department should have acted sooner.

“Honestly, be truthful to the customers,” Darius Knight, who is a WeGo bus user and transit advocate said.

Knight said he wants the transit department to do better in communicating what it’s dealing with.

“People who have ADA issues call to set up a ride appointment. They may end up getting onto a partner of WeGo that’s contracted out or a cab company because the agency doesn’t have enough vehicles that are in proper condition to be on the road,” Knight said.

Eric Melcher, a spokesman for WeGo, said the agency does partner with third-party vendors for some of their services and it helps them fill in gaps if WeGo vehicles are in the shop.

WeGo Public Transit said it does not have a shortage of ADA vans.

“It’s not so much a shortage. We’ve had some order for over two years now and the Ford chassis that the vans are put on are not available,” Melcher said. “We’ve actually complained to the federal government about it. It’s a major issue. It’s a global supply chain issue.”

Melcher said the Ford chassis, the part at the center of the supply chain issue, is what the ADA vans are built on.

He said the paratransit transports about 1,100 passengers a day and some of those vans are older.

“They’re all in good mechanical condition in terms of being able to run, but yes, some of them are a little bit old inside,” Melcher said. “Sometimes the interiors are a bit older. Like I said, we would like to get them updated, and that’s part of the plan.”

WeGo said it ordered 19 new vans in 2018 and 19 more in 2019, which were received.

Knight said he told the department to buy more ADA vans in 2018.

“If they had done what they were asked to in 2018, to buy more vehicles, then they didn’t have to put every single vehicle into service once they got it,” Knight said. “They could have staggered it around and least have had the vehicles.”

Should riders with disabilities be worried about the safety of the older vans?

“We would never put a van on the road if it wasn’t safe,” Melcher said. “We make sure that’s an absolute priority and there is a lot of parts you can change out and keep a vehicle running.”

WSMV4 asked what it is costing WeGo to keep the older vans running while they wait for new ones. The agency said “manpower.”

“It uses a lot of the time of our mechanics, and our mechanics can be used to fix other buses,” Melcher said. “We are always hiring mechanics.”

Melcher said all their buses have ramps and are ADA complaint.

