Vanderbilt hosted Flulapalooza to get employees vaccinated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University hosted its Flulapalooza event on Wednesday so all their employees can get flu shots.

This is the first time the school and hospital has hosted the event since 2019. COVID has canceled the other events.

It’s a way to get workers who are now working remote and get in-person staff back together and vaccinated.

The organizers said getting vaccinated for the flue is likely your best defense against it.

“Millions of people are affected by the flu each year. There are hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations and tens of thousands of deaths each year,” Lori Rolando, Medical Director of Vanderbilt Occupational Health Clinic, said. “It’s a personal health protection, but also a public health proection.”

If you haven’t gotten your flu shot, most places will give you one for free.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.