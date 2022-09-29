Tennessee Titan donates equipment to Nashville middle school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Metro Schools football team is getting new equipment thanks to Tennessee Titans defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr.

John Early Middle School is near the Titans facility in the Metrocenter area.

The team has 40 students on its football team, but only has 18 pairs of shoulder pads, so Johnson stepped in and gave them a $4,000 donation. The donation will allow the school to get shoulder pads for everyone and more equipment.

Johnson said he can relate to the situation the team is in.

“Coming from where I come from, I understand what that feels like, not having cleats and stuff like that,” Johnson said. “Just knowing that it would make one of them go harder, make them go harder in games, and then growing up with academics, just doing everything they have to do to get to the level I’m at now, and hopefully they get here and do what I’m doing.”

Johnson said his uncle taught him the way and about giving back.

The defensive back is in his first season with the Titans and fourth season in the NFL.

