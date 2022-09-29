Store owner pelted with BB gun outside of his business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A South Nashville business owner captured video of himself getting pelted in a drive-by with a BB gun.

Hundreds of cars drive down Nolensville Pike daily, but the owners of Totally Rad Toy House said that after they were hit by someone shooting a BB gun out of their car, they’re worried for customers.

For more than two years Matthew Powell and L.J. Landrum sold toys along Nolensville Pike. Powell moves toys weekly from their storage office to restock the store, but on Wednesday afternoon, he said he got the shock of his life.

“It felt like some hit me with a whip and I was like ‘Ouch, what was that?’” said Powell.

While Powell had his back to the road loading boxes into the store, he said someone fired a BB gun at him.

“We looked at the camera and yeah, someone drove by and shot me with a pellet gun,” said Powell.

In the store front’s surveillance footage, a black SUV can be seen driving by with someone holding a toy gun out of the window. Just a second later, Powell can be seen grabbing his back in pain.

“He lifted up his shirt and he had two red spots on each side of his lower back that you could tell was made by a pellet hit him, they were red with a white center,” Landrum said.

When Powell and Landrum called Metro Police, an officer told them there wasn’t much they could do since the license plate number in the video isn’t clear.

“He said even if they found the vehicle the person could say it wasn’t me, it was my kids,” Landrum said.

WSMV reached out to Metro Police for the third time asking about people being hit by BB guns, but they tell me it’s not a rising issue. A response that now has Matthew worried for his customers.

“If there is a lot of it happening it definitely needs to be looked into because there are kids, or anyone can lose an eye or get hurt really badly from this and it’s just not completely harmless,” Powell said.

Store owners are now just warning you to keep an eye out and hoping the police take action soon.

