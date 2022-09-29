Shots fired into Russellville home sends one to the hospital

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Russellville Police are investigating a shooting that sent one to the hospital.

Police responded to Cornelius Street around midnight Thursday where they discovered several rounds had been shot into a home.

They said one bullet hit a man living there. Ronald Dilliha was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, and police are still investigating the incident.

Police have arrested Isaiah Hampton for the shooting and charged him with First Degree Assault, and three counts of First Degree Wanton Endangerment as there were three other individuals in the house during the time of the shooting.

