Separate shooting investigations underway in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were busy Wednesday night as two shootings, one of them deadly, occurred within 5 miles of each other in South Nashville.

According to police, the first shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Wednesday in the Burger King parking lot on Old Hickory Blvd. Police said a man was shot in the lot, then he ran over to the Exxon gas station for help and collapsed. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to recover.

Officers found a man shot at this Exxon gas station on Old Hickory Blvd. (WSMV)

Another shooting occurred around midnight roughly five miles away at the Stone Ridge Apartments on Piccadilly Row.

Police said there was a shootout between juvelines in two vehicles at the complex. Dozens of shots rang out and one vehicle drove off with three juveniles inside. The vehicle crashed into several cars during the getaway, eventually stopping on Treetop Drive, less than a mile away.

Officers arrived to find one of the juveniles dead outside of the vehicle and the other two suffering from gunshots wounds. The two injured juveniles were taken to the hospital and their conditions are unknown.

Shooting scene at Stone Ridge Apartments on Piccadilly Row. (WSMV)

Detectives found approximately 30 bullet casings on the street and one vehicle was left riddled with bullet holes.

The investigation continues as detectives search for suspects in both incidents.

