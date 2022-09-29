Release date set for ex-Nashville police officer jailed for killing man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former Nashville police officer who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a man while on duty in 2018 will get out of jail early, officials said Thursday.

Andrew Delke, who accepted a plea deal last year agreeing to a three-year jail sentence for voluntary manslaughter in the death of Daniel Hambrick, is eligible to be released on Dec. 3, according to the district attorney’s office. The DA says Delke is getting gain time for good behavior.

When Delke gets out, he will have served less than a year and a half of his sentence.

Delke shot Hambrick three times in the back, records show. At his sentencing, Delke admitted in court he was wrong and his use of force during the 2018 incident was not necessary.

Delke remains in the Davidson County Detention Center.

