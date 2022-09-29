Police investigating deadly shooting in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) are looking into a shooting outside a fast-food restaurant that killed one man on Wednesday night.

According to MPD, officers were called to a shooting at the McDonald’s on Rutherford Blvd. around 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday. They arrived to find a car sitting in the middle of the parking lot and an unconscious man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers also found a handgun underneath his body.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deadly shooting investigation in Murfreesboro. (MPD)

Police said there seemed to be an argument between the deceased man and another person in the parking lot before the shooting. One window at the McDonald’s and two vehicles were damaged by the gunfire.

The investigation continues and MPD is asking anyone with information to call 629-201-5615.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.