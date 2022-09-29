Hillsdale-affiliated charter schools withdraw application to open in Tennessee


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - American Classical Education announced its withdrawal of applications to open schools in Madison, Montgomery, and Rutherford counties.

The withdrawal comes after months of controversy surrounding Governor Bill Lee’s controversial partnership with Hillsdale College. This Michigan college is set to create a network of charter schools through ACE.

The decision was also made before a state commission’s appeals vote on the controversial issue.

ACE board member Dolores Gresham provided the following statement:

