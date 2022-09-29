Gov. Lee issues order to ease regulations for hurricane recovery resources


Governor Bill Lee
Governor Bill Lee
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has issued an executive order to suspend transportation regulations for Hurricane Ian resources to move through the state.

“To ensure support reaches Florida as quickly as possible, I signed an executive order to suspend transportation for Hurricane Ian resources moving through Tennessee,” Lee said in a social media post. “The Volunteer State is ready to help Florida recover and rebuild.”

The executive order went into effect on Wednesday and is in effect for one month, expiring on Oct. 28.

The order suspends maximum weight, height, length and wide limitations in the cases of vehicles providing relief efforts in response to Hurricane Ian. The vehicle must be transporting emergency supplies, equipment or mobile housing to impacted areas using interstate highways, highways on the National Highway System and other state-maintained highways and roads as may be required to respond to the severe weather emergency.

Click to read Executive Order No. 99.

