Friedmann hid weapons inside jail in ‘emotionally disturbed mindset’ from prior rapes, court documents show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the first time, documents filed with a Davidson County court reveal that Alex Friedmann planted weapons inside the Downtown Detention Center so if he were ever jailed again, he could escape.

WSMV4 Investigates obtained the documents for the first time Thursday morning, which describe Friedmann’s troubling mindset at the time he was committing the crimes.

Friedmann is currently awaiting sentencing after being convicted of felony vandalism to the Downtown Detention Center while it was under construction in 2019.

Friedmann’s attorneys reveal that in 1987, Friedmann was arrested at the age of 18 at the “old” Nashville jail, known as the Criminal Justice Center, and was repeatedly raped by three men.

The trauma of those rapes stayed with Friedmann his entire life, according to the documents.

After becoming a prison-reform advocate and a reporter, the documents read that Friedmann “asked for a tour of the old facility in his journalistic capacity. Mr. Friedmann had an additional personal motivation: to visit the site of his rapes in hopes of achieving closure on that traumatic chapter in his life. Unfortunately, seeing the cell where he had been sexually abused had the opposite effect.’

The filing show Friedmann suffered an emotional breakdown and began having nightmares, flashbacks, and panic attacks.

The documents go on to read that “in 2018, with a new jail about to be built, he realized he could ensure that if he somehow ever found himself in the same situation, he would be able to empower himself to stop it. It was through that emotionally disturbed mindset that Mr. Friedmann formulated his disastrous plan to literally give himself the tools to prevent a revictimization. Specifically, he would hide “escape kits” in the walls to allow himself to get out of the jail as well as three firearms to defend himself against his potential abusers as a last resort.”

According the filing, “Once the new jail had been largely built, but not completed, Friedmann attempted to enter the facility dressed as a construction worker and found he was permitted essentially free reign of the premises. Due to the large size of the new jail, the number of separate pods in which an inmate might be held, and the fact that it was not yet clear exactly which areas would hold inmates, it was not enough to only hide items in one place. Rather, Mr. Friedmann determined that he would have to hide items throughout to avoid the potential of being jailed in an area without them, which would defeat the entire purpose. As explained in Mr. Friedmann’s letter, he had no intention to ever be put back in jail, let alone to use any of these items. There was no “plan of action” for himself or anyone else. To the contrary, Mr. Friedmann’s best case scenario was for the items to lay hidden 5 in the jail for decades until the next facility was to be built. The placement of the items was not to use them, but to feel that he was empowering himself to never be a victim again, as a contingency plan that hopefully would never be needed.”

At the trial, Security video showed Friedmann repeatedly dressing up like a construction worker in 2019 to infiltrate the jail to plant weapons inside.

During the trial in July, investigators testified they knew someone was posing as a construction worker but did not know who or why.

Prosecutors said during the trial that Friedmann was the mastermind of a scheme to plant weapons, including guns and ammunition, inside the jail walls to help future inmates escape.

“We were two weeks away from having a massive loss of life; there’s no doubt about it in my mind,” said Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall.

But Friedmann never said during the trail why he planted the weapons.

The filing are the first time Friedmann has acknowledged why he committed the crime.

Security video showed Friedmann, wearing a hard hat and a reflective vest, freely walking throughout the jail, carrying a dark bag and later a construction pail.

Later, Friedmann could be seen entering two different medical holding cells, covering up the cameras inside.

Prosecutors say Friedmann then used tools to plan guns, ammunition, razor blades, and handcuffs keys behind a mirror and a wall.

You can see Friedmann using a drill at one point in the video.

A photo shown during the trial also shows Friedmann stealing keys.

Prosecutors said the video also shows Friedmann entering an area where inmates would visit with guests and stashed more weapons in the wall at that location.

“It is obvious that the defendant planted this evidence in the jail, he tampered with the jail, he vandalized the jail,” said Amy Hunter, assistant district attorney, during the trial.

Security video played at the trial shows Friedmann arrived at the building on Jan. 4, 2020, and workers led him into a room where he thought he would take an elevator.

Instead, Friedmann was made to wait while police arrived and ultimately arrested him.

“He broke the entire jail. Yes, he broke walls. Yes, he broke mirrors. Yes, broke all of those things. But he also broke the entire integrity of the jail,” Assistant District Attorney Amy Hunter said during closing arguments.

Friedmann’s defense didn’t dispute he did it, but claimed vandalism is physical damage and it didn’t add up to the vandalism of $250,000 that makes it a felony.

“They’re obviously very bad facts for my client. He did very terrible things. We’re not running from that, but that’s not what you’re being asked to decide,” Friedmann’s attorney Ben Raybin said during closing arguments.

In another alarming piece of video, you can see that before police arrived, Friedmann began to eat something. Prosecutors believe he was eating paperwork, either plans or diagrams of the jail.

Friedmann opted not to testify in his trial.

